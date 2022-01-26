BCCI announces squad for T20, ODI series against West Indies; Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami rested; India’s first home series without Virat Kohli as skipper

The Indian cricket board on Wednesday announced the squad for T20 and ODI series against West Indies, scheduled to start from 6 February. JaspritBumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the series. This will be the first home series without Virat Kohli as the team captain.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6th February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 16th February,” the BCCI said in a statement.

According to the board, KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards, while Ravindra Jadeja, who is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury, will not be available for the series.

Axar Patel, who performed exceedingly well during the last year’s home series against England, will be available for the T20Is.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

All three ODI matches would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while all three T20I matches would be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India recently lost the Test and ODI series in South Africa. Virat Kohli had stunned everyone by announcing his decision to step down as the captain of the Test side immediately after the team’s defeat in the third and the final Test in Cape Town.