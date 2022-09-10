Is Virat Kohli joining Chennai Super Kings? Virat appreciation by rival IPL franchise for ‘King’ triggers speculations

When Virat Kohli recently hit his first-ever T20 International and 71st career century, he made a statement of intent about his class, which had come under scrutiny by his critics lately. Both his peers and former cricketers showered praises on his cricketing ability. However, what surprised many was the praise from Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led IPL franchise, triggering speculations if Kohli was all set to sever ties with his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings posted several tweets showering praises on Kohli for his maiden T20 International century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Calling Kohli a new ‘Singham’, the CSK wrote on Twitter, “The King is back, they’re saying. But he never left, did he?”

In another tweet, the IPL franchise from Chennai wrote, “He charged head-first into battles, over and over again!”

Continuing its praise for Kohli, the CSK added, “He (Kohli) braved wars and scars fearlessly, turning away not once!”

The CSK concluded by stating that ‘hurdles can’t hold back a relentless warrior’ adding that Kohli had plenty of cricket left in him.

Such incessant praise for a player from a rival IPL side left many bewildered as they began to speculate if this was an indication for Kohli’s new innings with the CSK in the future.

User Hashmat Ali asked, “Are we going to see him in yellow!!!” Twitetr user Rushi wrote, “And now we know who’s gonna be the nxt CSK signing.” User Priya Vijay said, “Future CSK captain.”

Others felt that the CSK would sign Kohli in place of Ravindra Jadeja for the next season. Jadeja was appointed the new captain replacing Dhoni ahead of the last season of the IPL. However, he was sacked as the captain midway through the season following his failure to win matches. Dhoni had reclaimed the responsibility of a captain later.