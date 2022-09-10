“Humbled…grateful”: Karan Johar reacts after Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt collects Rs. 75 crore on first day of release

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media on Saturday to announce that he was ‘humbled’ and ‘grateful’ by the news of his film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt collected Rs. 75 crore on the first day of its release.

Karan’s Dharma Productions tweeted, “You all painted cinema halls #Kesariya with your fiery love for #Brahmastra!🔥 Thank you for this love♥️.”

Karan wrote, “Humbled…grateful…yet can’t control my excitement! Thank you.”

Brahmastra triggered widespread controversy after Hindutva groups called for the film’s boycott by raising old comments of Ranbir Kapoor about his love for beef.

In 2011, Ranbir had said in an interview that he ate beef.”I am a mutton, paya, beef…red meat guy. I’m a big beef guy,” Ranbir was quoted as saying.

Both Ranbir and Alia had skipped their visit to a Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh as Hindutva supporters staged protests last week. They were there to offer prayers ahead of the film’s release.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had advised Ranbir to be careful about his choice of words during an interview.