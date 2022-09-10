“Newspapers, TV under duress from PMO; Judicial clerics under pressure”: Subramanian Swamy launches blistering attack against Modi government

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday launched a stunning attack on his own party’s government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he said that the media and the judiciary were under pressure from the PMO.

Known for not mincing words, Swamy wrote on Twitter, “There is no doubt that four pillars of the Constitution are increasingly under stress since 2017. English media e.g., newspapers and TV are under duress from officers of PMO. Judicial clerics are under pressure from Govt law officers.”

Swamy added, “Tapping is quite extensive. We need to act soon.”

Swamy also targeted the Modi government for observing one day of mourning as mark of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 last week.

Swamy wrote, “Such mental slavery nurtured helps Modi to get slaves for running the government and bureaucracy.”

Swamy was recently in the news for serving a legal notice against actor Akshay Kumar and the producer of Ram Setu. Swamy on Friday said that Akshay and his producer had replied to his legal notice but the BJP politician wasn’t satisfied with the response calling it ‘vague and evasive.’