“In UP if girls go to get justice, victims are made accused”: Mamata Banerjee on rivals hatching ‘conspiracy’ with ‘fake videos’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at her political adversaries by taking a dig at the deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee, according to ANI, said, “Bengal is better than other states. Today in UP if girls go to get justice, victims are made the accused. But here we don’t do that. I don’t even leave my own boys & girls(party workers) if they’re guilty. But there are some who keep circulating fake videos.”

Banerjee said that people in West Bengal under her government celebrated their respective religious festivals without any fear.

“I don’t care what others say about me. I care about democracy for my people. Those who celebrate Durga Puja also celebrate Eid. We celebrate all festivals together,” Banerjee said.

Her comments on religious festivals came after several BJP-rules states witnessed communal lashes during the Ram Navami festival recently.

Banerjee, who won a landslide in the last year’s assembly polls in West Bengal, added, “It has been 11 years of our govt. If anyone has guts, they can challenge and face me regarding what I have done in these 11 years. There is no use in talking against me, of misleading and hatching a conspiracy.”

Mamata Banerjee’s party recently won both the seats that went for bypolls. They included Asansol parliamentary seat and Ballygunge assembly seat. The bypoll was necessitated in Asansol after the sitting MP from here, Babul Surpriyo, left the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress.

The TMC had fielded actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, from Asansol. Supriyo was fielded as the TMC candidate from Ballygunge. Both won their seats.