A Gujarat court has sentenced MLA Jignesh Mevani to a three-month jail in a case related to taking out the Azadi march.

Mevani was recently arrested by the Assam Police for tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later released after a court in Assam made scathing observations abut the conduct of the state police.

Mevani had later launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ’56 inch of cowardice’ jibe in his first press conference since being released from police custody in Assam.