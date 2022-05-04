Here’s why Mohammed Siraj is facing brutal trolling even as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Chennai Super Kings in IPL match

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj faced brutal trolling even as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match to occupy the fourth spot in the points table.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore made 173-8 in 20 overs. Mahipal Lomror made 42 from 27 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed with 30, made from 33 balls.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings never looked in contention and were reduced to 160-8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway scored his second consecutive IPL fifty while Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was out for 99 in the last match, made 28. Moeen Ali showed some spark but he too departed after scoring 34 from 27 balls.

Though the RCB won, their fans began to target Mohammed Siraj for his poor bowling display. The fast bowler conceded 22 runs in two overs, forcing the RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis, to remove him from bowling.

Many fans felt that Siraj was an overrated bowler and he may struggle to find a place in Team India for the upcoming series against South Africa.

One Twitter user wrote, “Economy rate in IPL

Dinda – 8.2

Siraj – 8.6

Siraj makes good case to be worst pacer in history of IPL who has played minimum 50 matches.”

Another fan wrote, “I am running out of words to defend Siraj powerplay he is conceding 20 runs man.” “Had so much hope from Siraj after his recent improvement in this format but he has been disappointing this edition,” commented another fan.

Economy rate in IPL Dinda – 8.2

Siraj may have conceded too many runs in Wednesday’s match, but he bagged the award for bowling the fastest delivery. He was also responsible for taking a brilliant catch of Moeen Ali, whose dismissal put paid to the CSK’s hopes for a win.

Praising his side’s fielding, du Plessis said after the match, “The fielding was also amazing, with some great catching and good bowling indeed.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that his side was let down by ‘the batsmanship.’