“I did my best to dodge this damn virus”: Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19; chides news outlet for linking it to his vaccination

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 just days after he took the first dose of the vaccine. However, the National Conference leader chided a news platform for linking his latest diagnosis to his first dose of the vaccine.

Abdullah took to Twitter to write, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.”

Abdullah had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 7 April. However, he reacted angrily to a news headline that linked his vaccination to the politician testing positive for COVID-19. Abdullah wrote, “This headline makes it seem like the vaccine failed & is exactly the sort of messaging that has people doubting vaccine efficacy. The vaccine takes 2-3 weeks to take effect & also the vaccine does not prevent COVID but helps prevent serious illness.”

Minutes later, the tweet by Mint was taken down.

Got my 1st dose of the #COVIDvaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today. pic.twitter.com/ggxy9nkEcp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2021

Abdullah had taken to social media to share the photo of his vaccination a few days ago. On Friday, he thanked his well-wishers saying that he was ‘very grateful to everyone reaching out’ to him to wish me well. “I apologise for not replying individually. For the next few days I’m focusing on beating this virus & will be back here after the battle is won,” he added.

Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, too had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalised for treatment. After five days of stay in a Srinagar hospital, the veteran politician was discharged.