Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies aged 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died on Friday aged 99. A statement from the Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

The statement added, “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Phillip had married Princess Elizabeth in 1947. Five years after their marriage, Elizabeth was crowned as the Queen. She’s been the longest-serving monarch in British history.