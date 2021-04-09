Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies aged 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died on Friday aged 99. A statement from the Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
The statement added, “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Prince Phillip had married Princess Elizabeth in 1947. Five years after their marriage, Elizabeth was crowned as the Queen. She’s been the longest-serving monarch in British history.
Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His four children are Prince Charles, who was born in 1948, Princess Anne, born in 1950, Prince Andrew, who was born in 1960 and Prince Edward, who was born in 1964.
Despite being his 90s, Prince Phillip continued to escort Queen Elizabeth both on state occasions and royal visits.