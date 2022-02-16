Hyderabad Police book Assam’s BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for derogatory comments on Rahul Gandhi

The Hyderabad Police have booked Assam’s BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making objectionable comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The decision to file a case against Sarma was made after TPCC president Revanth Reddy registered an official complaint against the motormouth Assam chief minister.

The decision to book Sarma came days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanded the former’s sacking by BJP President JP Nadda.

According to ANI, a case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Reddy said that Sarma’s ‘remarks are humiliating for a woman.’ “Why did the Chief Electoral Officer of the National Election Commission not order the arrest of Himanta Biswa Sharma” Reddy was quoted as saying.

Sarma had faced widespread condemnation for ‘crossing limits’ during his election campaign in Uttarakhand recently. He had tried to woo voters by reminding how Rahul Gandhi wanted evidence on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian army under the leadership of General Bipin Rawat. Blaming Rahul Gandhi for insulting Bipin Rawat, who hailed from Uttarakhand, Sarma had questioned the Congress leader’s parentage.

“Rahul Gandhi wanted proof on India’s surgical strikes. Did we ever ask you to prove if you are indeed the son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Sarma had asked.

Sarma was part of the Congress and worked under Gandhi’s leadership until he left the party to join the BJP.

Reacting to Sarma’s comments against Rahul Gandhi, the Telangana CM had asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is this the values of the BJP? Is this what our Hindu religion teaches? Is this the morality of our country..My head hangs in shame…This not good for our country.”

Rao had urged Nadda to sack Sarma arguing that questioning a senior leader’s parentage was in extremely poor taste. “You are a dirty people,” Rao had told the BJP.