Former Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani pens emotional note on Bappi Lahiri’s death, Himesh Reshammiya reacts but no response from Neha Kakkar yet

Former Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has penned an emotional note on the death of music legend Bappi Lahiri. Vishal’s former colleague on Sony TV’s singing reality show, Himesh Reshammiya, too reacted but there has been no reaction from Neha Kakkar yet.



Vishal, who left Indian Idol show for personal reasons to judge singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma, took to Instagram to write a heartwarming note. “#BappiDa was more than a legend. He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared a mutual respect and admiration. Can’t believe he isn’t with us any more.”

Vishal, who lost his father recently, added, “First my Dad, then Lataji, then BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. 🙁 My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids.”

Himesh shared a photo of Bappi Lahiri to write, “We wl miss you Bappi da 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Neha, however, has not made any comments on the music legend’s death. This assumes significance given that Lahiri had made an appearance on the Indian Idol show judged by Vaishal, Himesh and Neha in the past. He had enthralled the audience with his live rendition of his famous Bollywood hits.

A fan shared an old video of Lahiri’s LIVE performance on the Indian Idol show.

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday at the age of 69. He was being treated for multiple health issues.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I am a disco dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag ghunghroo, Intehan ho gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar bina chain kahan re, Aaj rapat jaaye to and Chalte Chalte, among others.