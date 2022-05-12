Police in Goa have arrested a 28-year-old hotel staff for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Ravi.

Accused Ravi was arrested after a complaint was filed against him for sexually assaulting the girl, who was staying in the hotel as a guest.

The hotel is located in Arambol in Goa’s Pernem area.

According to the police, Ravi is a resident of Gadag in Karnataka and was working in the said hotel as a room boy. He’s now been booked under Sections 4 and 8 of POCSO and section 376 of the IPC.

According to a report by the Times of India, the girl was raped when her mother went to a grocery store leaving her daughter at the poolside. The girl reportedly told her mother that Ravi sexually assaulted her inside the swimming pool, adding that she was chased by the accused to a room where she was raped.

The mother and the daughter had arrived in Goa in November last year.

The police have already conducted a medical examination of the girl and recorded her statement.

Ravi had fled to his native place in Karnataka after raping the girl. A team of Goa Police was sent to nab him from the neighbouring state.