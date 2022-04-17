Former Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim joins JDS

Former Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim on Sunday joined the JD(S) in the presence of senior leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. Ibrahim also took charge as the president of the state unit of the party.



“JD(S) is the oldest party and they have 5-10 workers in each village dedicated. We only have to consolidate them. Next time JD(S) will form the govt and HD Kumaraswamy will become the CM here. The people of Karnataka treat me as their own son,” Ibrahim was quoted by ANI as saying.

JD(S) is the oldest party and they have 5-10 workers in each village dedicated. We only have to consolidate them. Next time JD(S) will form the govt and HD Kumaraswamy will become the CM here. The people of Karnataka treat me as their own son: CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/zo1h7rSBhB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Ibrahim joining the JDS assumes significance in light of the next year’s assembly polls in Karnataka. In 2018, Congress and the JDS had come together to form the government but the coalition government fell following a largescale defection from its camp to the BJP.