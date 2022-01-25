Former Congress minister RPN Singh calls PM Modi, Amit Shah visionary after joining BJP; Twitterati poke fun at NDTV

By
JKR Staff
-
0
Former Union Minister RPN Singh on Tuesday left the Congress to join the BJP for a ‘new beginning’ in politics. Soon after joining the Hindutva party, Singh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as visionary leaders. It didn’t take long for NDTV to become a top trending topic on Twitter as netizens began to poke fun at the TV channel’s editorial director, Sonia Singh.

After joining the BJP ahead of assembly polls, Singh tweeted, “This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji.”

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’ Kushinagar, Singh was a high-profile Congress leader and enjoyed the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Before officially joining the BJP, he shared his resignation from the Congress on Twitter. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

No sooner did the news of Singh’s joining the BJP become official, netizens began to poke fun at NDTV and its editorial director Sonia Singh, who’s the wife of the former Congress leader.

Singh is likely to be fielded against Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government but recently quit the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party.

