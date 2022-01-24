Indrani Mukerjea tells court daughter Sheena Bora, who she is accused of killing, is alive

In a sensational development, former media baron Indrani Mukerjea submits a hand-written application before a special court in Mumbai claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora, who she is accused of killing, was alive.

According to news agency PTI, Indrani told requested the court in her eight-page application to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims. Her submission was made through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

Indrani had last year written to CBI Director how a fellow prisoner told her that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive in Kashmir. The woman prisoner in question was Asha Korke, an ex-cop arrested in an extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

Indrani is languishing in Mumbai’s Byculla prison facing allegations of killing her daughter Sheena.

A special CBI court had charged Indrani and Sheena’s step-father Peter Mukerjea with murder and conspiracy in 2017.

Sheena’s father and Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna have also been charged with the attempted murder of Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora.

According to the CBI, the motive behind this attempted murder was reported to be Mikhail’s constant questioning regarding the whereabouts and sudden disappearance of his sister Sheena.

Indrani Mukerjea was a popular name in Mumbai’s socialite world. The wife of a media baron, Peter Mukerjea, she hobnobbed with the rich and famous.

The fourth accused in the case is Shyamwar Rai, Indrani’s driver who allegedly lent a helping hand in the murder, CBI said.

Indrani allegedly strangled her daughter Sheena in April 2012, inside a car near Mumbai. Her husband, Peter and driver too helped in the strangling and burial.

The body was found later in 2015, half burnt in the forests. The discovery was then followed by the arrest of Indrani in August 2015.

The Bombay High Court had rejected Indrani’s bail application last year in November.