Female lawyer kicked, slapped in Karnataka; accused Mahantesh arrested after video goes viral

A video of a female lawyer being brutally kicked and slapped in public in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Mahantesh.
In the viral video, Mahantesh could be seen brutally attacking a female, identified as Sangeetha Shikkeri, even as people looked on. Mahantesh kicked the lawyer in her stomach and slapped her forcing her to fall on the ground several times.
The incident reportedly took place on Saturday near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday.
The police acted after the video went viral on social media, prompting people to register their outrage. The victim was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.
#UttarPradesh's #GundaRaj shifted to the #Karnataka's #Bagalakot.
The attack on Lawyer #SangeethaShikkeri, just because she showed the house to the police.
Dear CM @BSBommai, HM @JnanendraAraga Sir, What’s happening in Karnataka?#BJPFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/CFFq2KA1nx
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 14, 2022
Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson tweeted, “Shocking to see this Hon’ble CM @BSBommai. How can any one take law in to their own hands and assault a woman who is a lawyer in a broad daylight. The victim being a woman is helpless. I here by call upon @DgpKarnataka @NCWIndia @karnataka to take action on the offenders.”
Shocking to see this Hon’ble CM @BSBommai . How can any one take law in to their own hands and assault a woman who is a lawyer in a broad daylight.
The victim being a woman is helpless. I here by call upon @DgpKarnataka @NCWIndia @karnataka to take action on the offenders. https://t.co/AAZrTXzZw1
— P. Wilson (@PWilsonDMK) May 15, 2022
According to reports, the lawyer was brutally assaulted due to personal enmity with Mahantesh, who’s being described as the victim’s neighbour.
Victim #SangeethaShikkeri has been admitted to hospital. And assulter Mahantesh has been arrested.#Karnataka #Bagalkot #Lawyer pic.twitter.com/B7raZfPTUj
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 14, 2022
Mahantesh has accused the woman of harassing him in the past.