Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs in an IPL match on Sunday even though Jos Buttler did not perform with the bat.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals made 178-6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 29-ball 41 runs. Devdutt Padikkal made 39 while skipper Sanju Samson contributed with 32 runs.

In response, the LSG could only put up 154-8 in 20 overs. Deepak Hooda made a valiant effort with a knock of 59 from 39 balls but he wasn’t supported by other batsmen.

Trent Boult picked up two wickets in four overs by conceding just 18 runs. Also scalping two wickets each were Prasidh Krishna and Obed Mccoy.

Boult was declared Player Of The Match for his impressive bowling. Reacting to his performance, Boul said that it was nice to ‘get wickets at the top.’ “I have got a simple game with the ball. The boys did talk about some intensity as this was a crucial game for us. I am enjoying myself here at a new franchise. A great opportunity,” he said.