Char Dham Yatra: 39 pilgrims die due to high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues; government issues new advisory

The senior minister health official in the Uttarakhand government has said that as many as 39 pilgrims had died so far while taking part in this year’s Char Dham Yatra. DG Health Dr. Shailja Bhatt said that the cause of death has been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness.



Dr. Shailja, according to news agency ANI, said that pilgrims, who are medically unfit, are now being advised not to travel.

As part of Char Dhaam Yatra, pilgrims visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarkashi district, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli.

Dr. Shailja had earlier said that health screening of the pilgrims was being done at the points created on the travel routes.

Shailja said that the number of pilgrims this year has been significantly higher since the yatra did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.