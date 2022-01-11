“Embarrassed as a Victorian”: Shane Warne poses tough questions to Novak Djokovic on visa row

Australian bowling legend Shane Warne has joined the debate surrounding Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s entry to Australia. Warne took to social media to pose some difficult questions surrounding Djokovic’s dubious claims.

Warne wrote, “Are these facts true? As I’ve read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga. Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc children. Said he hadn’t travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain?”

Djokovic, who was first given medical exemption from COVID vaccination to play in this year’s Australian Open, was later denied entry to Australia after he arrived at the Melbourne airport. He was later placed in a detention hotel meant for illegal immigrants. The 20-time Grand Slam winner appealed and won the case in a court battle.

Warne said that he was embarrassed as a resident of Victoria. “And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so – has the person who gave it to him been identified? What was that exemption? Just trying to get the facts as I’m embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please.”

Although Djokovic has resumed his training in Melbourne, there are reports that the Australian immigration minister can still cancel his visa and the tennis player can be arrested and deported back to Serbia.