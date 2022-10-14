Election Commission of India announces poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh; counting one month after voting

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the voting will take place on 12 November, while the counting of votes takes place on 8 December.

Kumar was also joined by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey to announce the poll date for Himachal.

The hilly Indian state is currently governed by the BJP.

Himachal has 68 seats and a political party will need 35 to secure majority in the assembly. The current term of the assembly ends on 8 January. .