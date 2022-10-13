Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on Thursday announced how she had observed Karva Chauth fast for the long life of her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. The news of the popular singer abstaining from food and water from sunrise to moonrise elicited cute reaction from Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show among others.



Sharing a series of photos of herself with Rohanpreet, Neha wrote on Instagram, “@rohanpreetsingh Tu Mera Chand!! 😍😇 Happy Karwachauth Everyone ♥️.”

In the photo, while Neha was seen dressed in a red suit, Rohanpreet had opted for a dark brown top with a red turban.

No sooner did Neha share the photo and news of her fast, many celebrities reacted with adorable messages. Archana used red heart emojis to write, “Beautiful.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Looking so pretty.” Neha’s brother, Sonu Kakkar, wrote, “How beautiful ♥️”

When Neha announced his wedding to Rohanpreet in 2020, the news had taken everyone by surprise. Even her fellow Indian Idol judge, Vishal Dadlani, had expressed his surprise over the news.

Last week, Neha trended on the internet for committing an embarrassing gaffe on The Kapil Sharma Show. When the comedy show’s host, Kapil Sharma, asked her why she always kept Rohanpreet’s photo next to her during the shooting of Indian Idol, Neha had said that this was to stop her from looking at other men.

Realising that this could be wrongly interpreted by many and her loyalty to her husband could come under scrutiny, Neha had sought to clarify her stand on the show. Her oops moment had left Vishal, Kapil and Archana in a state of shock as they reacted in disbelief.