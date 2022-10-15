Here is why #ArrestKohli is trending on Twitter

In a bizarre development, people have begun trending hashtag #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of the former India captain, Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup. The hashtag has left many baffled as they wondered why a section of netizens would demand the arrest of a celebrated cricketer.



This was after police in Tamil Nadu said that they had arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend over a drunken brawl. The man arrested has been identified as S Dharmaraj while the deceased was 24-year-old P Vignesh. Both of them hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district in the southern Indian state.

The deceased was waiting for his work visa from Singapore when he was murdered over a heated argument related to cricket. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

According to the Keelapalur police, the deceased was a die-hard fan of current Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, while Dharmaraj supports Virat Kohli. Both of them were reportedly discussing cricket in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur, when it led to the murder of Vignesh.

The police said that Vignesh supported Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma in the IPL, while Dharmaraj was a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore and its former captain, Virat Kohli.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” Indian Express quoted officials as saying.

Vignesh’s body was found the next morning when people on their way to work alerted the cops.

Meanwhile, netizens have trended hashtag #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of the former India skipper.

Everyone is quite just bcoz he was fan of Rohit Sharma We Want Justice Modi Ji 💔#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/seGvRlQka7 — Harshit 🐬 (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

Peoples who are making Trend of #ArrestKohli are senseless fellows 😂😂😂

Once think about it idiot’s 😂

Rumours made by hater’s

Spread by fool’s

And accepted by idiot’s pic.twitter.com/5Rg5wHu7RN — beingsameykhan (@Sameykhan2) October 15, 2022

Still Kohli Fans Defending that criminal guy

Humanity died today 💔#ArrestKohli — Harshit 🐬 (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

Cricket fans have long clashed on the internet while drawing comparisons between Kohli and Sharma. A section of them also created an imaginary rivalry between the two in the past. However, Kohli has denied these rumours.