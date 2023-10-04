Mother’s emotional reaction after ED arrest AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s mother has said that her son was innocent and the Enforcement Directorate had made a mistake in arresting an honest person. This was after the ED arrested Singh in the Delhi liquor scam case on Wednesday.



“Such an honest man shouldn’t be arrested like this. Had he done something wrong, he should have been arrested, but the whole country knows what an honest man he is. He told me not to worry as he will return soon,” Singh’s mother was quoted by news agency PTI.

VIDEO | “Such an honest man shouldn’t be arrested like this. Had he done something wrong, he should have been arrested, but the whole country knows what an honest man he is. He told me not to worry as he will return soon,” says mother of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/Jr9hl65fTd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2023

Earlier, the ED had conducted raids at the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in connection with the case. The officials said premises belonging to some others connected to the case were also covered during the operation.

Another AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is already languishing in jail in connection with the same case.