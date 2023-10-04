How opposition leaders reacted to Sanjay Singh’s arrest by ED

The arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor scam case has evoked angry reactions from India’s opposition leaders.



AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji’s nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections.”

The ED had earlier conducted searches at Singh’s residence in Delhi before arresting him. The politician’s wife was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “”They questioned and searched the house, computer, and documents but did not find anything. There was pressure upon them (ED officials) to arrest him and they arrested him. They (ED) did not give us any reason. We all are with him. He has been arrested in a fake case…”

RJD MP Manoj Jhan told news agency PTI, “Yesterday, it was for ‘NewsClick’ and the journalists connected to it. And today, it’s Sanjay Singh. Just look at some past incidents – like the release of the Bihar Caste Census report. The party (BJP) can’t understand anything, they have to manage headlines and scare opposition leaders.”

Congress leader Digcijay Singh said, “”I condemn (the arrest of Sanjay Singh). They (BJP) have made ED as their political weapon. It’s an attempt to silence a strong leader like him.”

The AAP is a part of anti-BJP alliance, INDIA. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Singh’s arrest by the ED will consolidate the INDIA alliance.

Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was recently involved in making Islamophobic rant inside parliament, said, “The Modi government has come to power to fight against corruption. The ED and CBI have carried out raids at 5,000 places and recovered around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last nine years.”

The latest action by the ED comes just hours after the Delhi Police raided the houses of at least 30 journalists associated with NewsClick.