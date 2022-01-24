Delhi court frames charges against Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

By
JKR Staff
-
0
A Delhi Court on Monday framed charges against Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case for which he was arrested in January 2020. An FIR (FIR 20/2020) was registered against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the CAA.

Sharjeel Imam
File photo

The charges have been framed against Imam under underSection 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and Section 13 of the draconian UAPA.

 

 

Imam is accused of making his controversial speeches in Delhi’s Jamia rea in December 2019 followed by another speech in the AMU in January 2020.

The videos of his speeches were widely shared on social media.

Imam and his family have denied making seditious speeches.

