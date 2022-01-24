Delhi court frames charges against Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

A Delhi Court on Monday framed charges against Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case for which he was arrested in January 2020. An FIR (FIR 20/2020) was registered against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the CAA.

The charges have been framed against Imam under underSection 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and Section 13 of the draconian UAPA.

#Breaking Delhi Court has framed charges against #SharjeelImam in FIR 20/2020 relating to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by him in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the CAA. pic.twitter.com/bqdM0Uwxqh — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 24, 2022

Imam is accused of making his controversial speeches in Delhi’s Jamia rea in December 2019 followed by another speech in the AMU in January 2020.

The videos of his speeches were widely shared on social media.

Imam and his family have denied making seditious speeches.