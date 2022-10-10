Condolences pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav after veteran Samajwadi Party leader dies aged 82

Condolences have poured in for Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a Gurgaon hospital at the age of 82.



The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was being treated at Gurgaon Medanta hospital.

Reacting to his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

In another tweet, Modi wrote, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote, “Shocked by the passing away of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Founder of @samajwadiparty, mass leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, it is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to his family to bear this loss. peace.”

The news of Yadav’s death was shared from the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party. It read, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more: Shri Akhilesh Yadav.”

Yadav’s body is being taken to his native place, Saifai, where he will be cremated at 3 PM on 11 October.

Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms besides holding the post of India’s defence minister. He also had the ambition to become the prime minister but his dreams remained unfulfilled.

This is how people reacted on Yadav’s death;

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I lost a dear brother today. Over 4 decades, I have had the fortune of spending plenty of time with the OBC stalwart who always impressed me with his charm, humility & deep understanding of Indian politics(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZeSs83znDr — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 10, 2022

Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 10, 2022

Saddened that Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. His contributions in laying the foundations for a stronger India and expansive UP will be long remembered. A rare titan, MSY will be missed. My deepest condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav and family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CcHEyMewmY — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 10, 2022

Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti. pic.twitter.com/WPRkOF8MOX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2022

The demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is a colossal loss to Indian politics. For many decades he ruled the hearts of millions. I am pained beyond words. My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends & followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta Ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WXFLDjAbFY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 10, 2022