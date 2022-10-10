Condolences pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav after veteran Samajwadi Party leader dies aged 82

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Condolences have poured in for Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a Gurgaon hospital at the age of 82.
Mulayam Singh Yadav

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was being treated at Gurgaon Medanta hospital.

Reacting to his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

In another tweet, Modi wrote, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote, “Shocked by the passing away of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Founder of @samajwadiparty, mass leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, it is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to his family to bear this loss. peace.”

The news of Yadav’s death was shared from the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party. It read, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more: Shri Akhilesh Yadav.”

Yadav’s body is being taken to his native place, Saifai, where he will be cremated at 3 PM on 11 October.

Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms besides holding the post of India’s defence minister. He also had the ambition to become the prime minister but his dreams remained unfulfilled.

This is how people reacted on Yadav’s death;

