“You are my zuv”: Athar Aamir Khan’s unique public display of love for wife Mehreen Qazi leaves fans perplexed; IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband reacts to wife’s adorable note

Days after Athar Aamir Khan married his fiance, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, in a lavish ceremony, the ex-husband of IAS topper Tina Dabi left fans perplexed with his unique way of expressing love for his newlywed wife. This was after Mehreen took to social media to write an adorable note with a reference to ‘MRS AND MR ATHAR AAMIR KHAN.’

Mehreen

Days after both Athar and Mehreeb solemnised their wedding, the latter shared a series of stunning photos from her wedding with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “I stand here with my heart filled with pride and love that I am taking this step with you. I don’t know about seven lives but I know till the moment am breathing in this life and the life beyond, my heart will take your name with every beat.”

Mehreen continued, “I have dreamt and waited for all the versions of love till I met you and you changed all of it to give me the most beautiful love story ever. l have always yearned for perfection and you taught me how imperfection is what brings the most joy and love to perfect lives. And how imperfections brought us as two souls and united them into one. You are my calm on the stormiest days.

“My peace in the most bizarre situations and the home I want to return to after every disaster.”

Mehreen concluded the note by addressing themselves as ‘Mr. and Mrs. Athar Aamir Khan.’

Reacting to his wife’s moving note, Athar wrote, “I am blessed to have you in my life. Can’t thank Almighty enough. You have made my life so beautiful. You are my zuv. I love you. ❤️”

Athar addressing Mehreen as his ‘zuv’ left many perplexed. One asked, “zuv means sir?” Another commented, “ur my zuv😂😂😂.. Fozul dialogue.”

However, many replied explaining that ‘zuv’ was a Kashmiri word, which meant ‘life.’ “Zuv means in hindi jaan..wow,” commented a fan.

Fans also continued to wish the newlywed couple a happy marital life. One wrote, “Looking like made for each other 🙌Preetiest couple goal vibe GOD stay blessedly.” Another commented, “Beautiful couple god bless you both.”

Athar, who’s currently serving as Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar and the CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, had announced his engagement with Mehreen a few weeks ago. This was days after his first wife and IAS topper, Tina Dabi, announced her second marriage with Dr. Pradeep Gawande.

Athar and Tina have been under the media spotlight ever since the news of their romance during the IAS training became official. Their wedding in 2018 was attended by some of the most high-profile politicians in the country.

However, their fans were devastated after it emerged in 2020 that both Tina and Athar had decided to file for divorce with mutual consent. Their divorce application was approved by a family court in Jaipur last year. Meanwhile, Athar reportedly requested for a transfer from Jaipur to his native place, Srinagar.