Condolences pour in for former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, who dies aged 95

Condolences have poured in for former Punjab Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, who died at the age of 95.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an old photo of himself with Badal as he wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society.”

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote, “Deeply saddened by the sad news of demise of gentlemen politician and a unique human being, S. Prakash Singh Badal, former CM of Punjab. Unlike the present day politics of personal enmity, Badal Saheb could traverse across political boundaries to reach out to his adversaries and agree to disagree on most issues. May Waheguru bless the departed soul. My condolences to Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal @officeofssbadal and all the family members.”

BJP President JP Nadda tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal Ji. He was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense & will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters. Om…”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “For over five decades Shri Prakash Singh Badal Ji remained a vital pivot of Indian politics. History of Punjab will be incomplete without mentioning his towering contributions.”

Bdal was a five-time chief minister and remained in office till 2017 when the Congress party headed by Capt. Amaridner Singh defeated him. Since then, his party, the Akali Dal, have not been able to return to power in Punjab.