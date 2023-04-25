Arjun Tendulkar’s snubbing despite exceptional first two overs, Nita Ambani’s clapping style perplex fans as Mumbai Indians suffer humiliating defeat in IPL

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar on Tuesday returned with vengeance against Gujarat Titans as he conceded just nine runs in his first two overs and picked up one wicket. His devastating spell assumed significance given that he had earned the dubious record of being the joint most-expensive bowler in the history of IPL in his last match. Yet, the junior Tendulkar was snubbed by his skipper, Rohit Sharma in the match, leaving fans perplexed. Also, dominating social media conversations was Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, whose style of clapping once again came under scrutiny.



Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 207-6 with Shubman Gill scoring 56 from 29 balls. David Miller contributed with 46 from 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 42 from just 21 balls.

In reply, Mumbai Indians could only manage 152-9 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadera was the top scorer for his side with a knock of 40 from 21 balls.

Mumbai Indians’ humiliating defeat at the hands of the defending champions left fans seething as they began to target Rohit Sharma for his decision to snub Arjun Tendulkar despite his impressive first overs. Mumbai Indians’ skipper also faced criticism for persisting with Arjun despite his poor spell in the last match.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar finally makes IPL debut as Nita Ambani makes it impossible for fans to enter Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar writes emotional note for son

One fan wrote, “Gujarat dropped Yash Dayal but MI persisted with Arjun Tendulkar after the 31 run over. Great to see Mumbai Indians & Rohit Sharma backing Arjun Tendulkar, excellent bowling by the youngster. #ArjunTendulkar #RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians.”

Another wrote, “You cant protect Arjun Tendulkar . You should’nt protect him . He should be thrown in deep waters if he wants to be a top bowler . You just cant baby sit him . Poor Poor From Rohit sharma and CO. #ArjunTendulkar.”

One fan wrote, “Arjun Tendulkar – economy 4.50. Rohit asked Green to bowl instead of Arjun. Green economy – 19.50. Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma.”

Gujarat dropped Yash Dayal but MI persisted with Arjun Tendulkar after the 31 run over.

Great to see Mumbai Indians & Rohit Sharma backing Arjun Tendulkar, excellent bowling by the youngster.#ArjunTendulkar #RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 25, 2023

You cant protect Arjun Tendulkar . You should’nt protect him . He should be thrown in deep waters if he wants to be a top bowler . You just cant baby sit him . Poor Poor From Rohit sharma and CO. #ArjunTendulkar — Sonu Kumar Yadav (@iamskywolf) April 25, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar – economy 4.50 Rohit asked Green to bowl instead of Arjun Green economy – 19.50 Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma — Taurus (@itz_chillax) April 25, 2023

Dear Rohit sharma, It is clearly evident that you are trying to save arjun tendulkars carried by not giving him completing his quota knowing he would go for 60 runs,, When this nepotism will end and give chance to deserved players 🥲#RohitSharma #ArjunTendulkar — Meenu aka Anu (@aimlessSoul95) April 25, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar is the only positive from this game. The young lad showed his ability and talent with both bat and ball tonight. pic.twitter.com/p6gemFQhHC — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 25, 2023

If this wasn’t enough, some fans shifted their attention to MI owner Nita Ambani. One wrote, “The way Mrs Nita Ambani claps, it almost looks like she’s in a bhajan session.”