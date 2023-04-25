IAS Officers’ body slams Bihar government for releasing killer of IAS Officer G Krishnaiah

The IAS Officers’ body has launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government for releasing Anand Mohan Singh, the killer of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, who was the district magistrate of Gopalganj at the time being brutally killed in 1994.



Sharing its hard-hitting message, the IAS Association wrote, “The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the State Government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of Late Shri G Krishnaiah, IAS, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners.”

The statement by the IAS Association read, “A convict of a charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice. Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order & makes a mockery of administration of justice. We strongly request the State Govt. of Bihar to reconsider its decision at the earliest.”

Rajput, an upper caste Hindu, will be released along with 26 others ahead of next year’s assembly elections. His release is being seen as an attempt to make inroads into the upper caste Hindu voters, who traditionally vote for the BJP.

Krishnaiah was killed near Muzaffarpur by a mob at the behest of Anand Mohan in 1994. This was after a mob, protesting over the murder of another gangster, belonging to Anand Mohan’s party, dragged Krishnaiah out of his car and brutally killed him.

Mohan was sentenced to death by a lower court but the Patna High Court later commuted this to life imprisonment. The Supreme Court later also agreed with the verdict passed by the Patna High Court. He’s spent 15 years in jail.