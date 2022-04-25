CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live updates: CBSE holds LIVE webcast ahead of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 @ cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Examination or the CBSE on Monday held an important LIVE webcast ahead of this year’s CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The announcement was made on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in.

In an official communication, the board had written to all principals, “You are aware that because of Covid, in past, examinations were not completed and results were declared based on Tabulation Policies.”

It added, “Board has thus decided to hold a LIVE webcast to explain about the preparations of examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries.”

Addressing the gathering on the webcast, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj explained the roles and responsibilities of various functionaries such as Exam Superintendant and others.

Over 34 lakh students are likely to take part in the CBSE class 10th and 12th examination beginning tomorrow (26 April 2022).

