Elon Musk’s big message to ‘worst critics’ users after reports say Tesla founder set to buy Twitter

According to news agency Reuters, a formal announcement on Musk gaining 100% control of Twitter was imminent.

Musk offered to buy the 100% stakes in Twitter for $54.20 per share only this month days after he declined to join the company’s board.

Musk shad aid that he invested in Twitter as he believed in its ‘potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.’ I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he had added.

Musk, however, had made it clear that the offer made by him was the ‘best and final’, adding that he would be forced to reconsider his position as a stakeholder in Twitter if his offer was not accepted.

Days later, he was seen publicly embarrassing Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal after the latter took to Twitter to announce that he had rejected the US billionaire’s offer to buy 100% stakes in Twitter. Talal, who reportedly owns over 5% stakes in Twitter, had said that Musk’s offer was not an accurate valuation of the social media platform.

The Twitter board had first rejected Musk’s offer but the company appeared to take a spectacular U-turn and reportedly accepted the offer.