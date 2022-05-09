CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam today: What students must remember @ cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam today: Students up and down the country will be sitting for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 exam on Tuesday, 10 May. The exam will last for two hours between 10.30 AM and 12.30 AM. The science paper carries a total of 40 marks. According to the board, students will be given 15 minutes to thoroughly read the question paper. The CBSE had issued a directive earlier on its website cbse.gov.in.



The board has already urged students to reach the examination centre on time with their admit cards for them to be able to enter the hall without much difficulty. Given that this is the first such exam taking place after the pandemic, students have also been advised to carry their own sanitiser in a transparent bottle to avoid any confusion.

In view of the rising cases of the virus, students have been told to cover their faces with masks while maintaining adequate social distancing in the exam hall.

What does exam entail?

According to an earlier directive from the board, the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 science question paper will consist of three segments with 15 questions in total. There are seven questions in the first section with each question carrying two marks. The second section has six questions with each carrying three marks, while the remaining two questions are in the third section. The last two questions will be situation-based and will carry four marks.

Students must know that all 15 questions are mandatory and they must answer them all in detail.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.