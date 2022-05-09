Amitabh Bachchan faces taunts involving actress Rekha after Bollywood actor posts cryptic tweet

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday found himself at the receiving end of Twitter users for his decision to post a cryptic tweet. Little did the actor realise that the netizens would target him with brutal taunts involving renowned actress Rekha.

It all started with Amitabh Bachchan posting a tweet that read, “never.”

Although Big B did not specify what he intended to convey through his incomplete tweet, Twitter users decided to complete the tweet with hilarious potshots involving renowned actress Rekha.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were believed to be in a relationship before Big B married Jaya Bachchan. Rekha was once asked if she was ever in love with Amitabh Bachchan. To which, she had said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

Rekha ko chorkar Jaya se Shadi karni chahiye thi?https://t.co/5sZ5tv9OKN — 🎻 Sumit Prajapati (@IamSummy_) May 9, 2022

Rekha: When would your love for me die?

Amitabh: https://t.co/mz8BAE08WU — Kislay (@kislayj97) May 9, 2022

thoda mushkil toh hai sir bhulna, lekin shayad pyar ki rekha aapki hatheli mein nahi thi 💔 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) May 9, 2022

Public: Kya Jaya Ka Shraap Kaam Karega? AB: https://t.co/thXnapUTJ5 — 𝓔𝓶𝓸𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓑𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓽 (@EmotionalBhakt) May 9, 2022

Many Twitter users also used the opportunity to troll the veteran actor for his silence on the rising fuel prices under the Narendra Modi government. Bachchan often took potshots at the then Congress government under Manmohan Singh in the past every time fuel prices skyrocketed.

Before Modi became India’s prime minister, Big B had once tweeted, “Ptrol up Rs 75: Pump attendant- Kitne ka doon? Mumbaikar- ‘2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai.”

Also Read: Ghost of Panama Papers Leak comes to haunt Amitabh Bachchan once again as new information surfaces

In another tweet, posted in 2012, the actor had written, “Lord Ram told Sita that an era will come when people will buy (expensive) cars with cash but will have to obtain bank loans to buy petrol.”

Many believe that Bachchan’s reluctance to criticise the current government stems from his fear of facing arrest for his alleged financial irregularities. Bachchan’sname had featured in the infamous Panama Papers leak.