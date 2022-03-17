CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education to release CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2022 this week @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2022 this week on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE may release the results offline just like it did in the case of the Class 10 results last week.

Students would be able to collect their mark sheets from their respective schools.

More than 3.6 million students had appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 1 exam in November-December last year. The board had released the results for Class 10 last week.

Follow these steps to access your results after they are released

Visit the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click ‘Central Board Term-1 Result 2022

This will take you to a new page

Submit your Roll Number, School Number and Date Of Birth

Your results will appear

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

