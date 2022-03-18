Video of Shloka Mehta carrying son Prithvi to school evokes reactions on Twitter, Mukesh Ambani wants grandson to lead normal life

A video of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta carrying her 15-month-old son Prithvi to school has evoked reactions from netizens. Prithvi’s billionaire grandfather Mukesh Ambani has reportedly vowed to ensure that the youngest member of the Ambani family leads a normal life.

In a viral video, Shloka was seen getting inside a car as Prithvi started his first day at Sunflower School in Mumbai’s posh Malabar Hill. This is the same school where Prithvi’sparents, Shloka and Akash Ambani, also went to receive their early education.

According to reports, both Akash and Mukesh Ambani have taken extra efforts to ensure the safety of Prithvi, who was born on 10 December 2020.

To start with, Prithvi will only spend half a day at the nursery in order for him to get accustomed to the school environment.

Mukesh Ambani-owned News18 shared a series of photos of Prithvi.

As expected, the video of Shloka carrying her son to school evoked plenty of reactions from Twitter users.

Shloka gave birth to a baby boy on 10 December last year. The bay was named Prithvi Akash Ambani as proud Mukesh Ambani flaunted his first photo with the newborn.

Akash is the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta. Both had exchanged wedding vows in March last year. Their wedding parties were attended by who’s whos of the world of sports, entertainment, politics, sports and business.

