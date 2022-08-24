CBI raids on RJD leaders, Rajya Sabha MPs from Tejashwi Yadav’s party on day of floor test

The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids on the houses of several RJD leaders on the day the JDU-RJD alliance is expected to prove its majority in the state assembly. The CBI, which is controlled by the home ministry headed by Amit Shah, raided the residences of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy and RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad. Both Karim and Ahmad are RJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs.

According to the federal probe agency, RJD leaders are being raided for their roles in an alleged land-for-job scam.

The raids come just days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP to form a new government with the RJD, the Congress and other smaller parties. The state unit of the BJP has justified the CBI raids.

“BJP does not implicate anyone. 1.5 years ago, CM Nitish Kumar himself had complained that crores of rupees were caught from Biscomaun. Maybe it (raids) are part of that,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, gathered outside his residence in protest against the CBI raids.

Reacting to the CBI raids, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, “They’re scared. A new Govt has been formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We’ve the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won’t be scared. This isn’t happening for the first time.”

Under the new alliance, Rabri Devi’s son Tejashwi Yadav has become the new deputy chief minister of the state. Her other son, Tej Pratap Yadav, too has been included in the cabinet.