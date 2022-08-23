Questions raised on former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s ‘mysterious’ death; AAP leader demands CBI inquiry

The sudden death of former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat has left netizens shocked. The 42-year-old social media star was found dead in Goa. Earlier reports said that Sonali had died of a heart attack. However, not everyone is willing to buy the theory of heart attack angle behind her tragic death.



AAP Haryana leader, Naveen Jaihind, said that he had his reservations on Sonali’s death and urged the state’s BJP government to recommend a CBI inquiry.

“Sonali Phogat’s death is tragic but people of Haryana have their doubts surrounding her death and want CM Manohar Lal Khattar to order a CBI inquiry,” Jaihind said.

Sonali had shot to fame as a TikTok star. She later took part in the reality show, Bigg Boss, presented by actor Salman Khan.

Sonali also entered politics and unsuccessfully contested the last Haryana assembly polls against Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Adampur constituency.

जब शेरनी दो कदम पीछे जाती है तो इसका मतलब ये नही होता वो डर गई।

इसका मतलब है वो ओर ख़ूँख़ार हो गई है ओर शिकार करने वाली है।

🐅🐅🐅…….. — Sonali Phogat (@sonaliphogatbjp) August 10, 2022

Sonali’s tweet on 10 August had read, “When a lioness takes two steps back, it does not mean that she is scared. This means that she has become fierce and is about to hunt.”

According to news agency PTI, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said Sonali complained of uneasiness when she was at ‘Curlies’ restaurant in Anjuna. She was taken to a hospital later but could not be saved. Singh, however, denied any foul play in her death.