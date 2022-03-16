CBI arrest Jamia Millia professor Khalid Moin in bribery case

The federal probe agency CBI has arrested Jamia Millia Islamia professor Khalid Moin in a bribery case involving Rs. 1 lakh. Moin is a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia.



According to news agency PTI, Moin was arrested while receiving the bribe amount from a Delhi-based architecture firm on Wednesday.

Moin is accused of issuing a structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon. The apartment had hit media headlines in February after some of its parts collapsed, leaving two dead. However, the agency has reportedly clarified that his arrest was not linked to the Gurgaon apartment collapse.

Also arrested with Moin are Prakhar Pawar of M/s Vyom Architect, and Abid Khan, an employee of the company.

All three were set to be produced before a court in Delhi.

According to the website of Jamia Millia Islamia, Moin’s major area of research expertise lies in ‘Structures, Structural Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Disaster Management’ with the specific area being in ‘Post-peak (nonlinear) response analysis of structures, Un-reinforced masonry structures under seismic loading. Masonry structures.’