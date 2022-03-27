Bus accident in Andhra Pradesh leaves 8 dead, 45 injured

Police in Andhra Pradesh say that at least eight people have died and 45 injured after a bus fell into a ravine. The incident took place on Saturday night in Chittoor in Tirupati.

According to Tirupati SP Venkata Naidu, the accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to the driver’s negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. Injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bus was carrying a group of over 60 people to an engagement party from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to a village near Nagari in Chittoor.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh for those killed in the accident and Rs. 50,000 for injured.

Andhra Pradesh | 7 people killed and 45 injured in a bus accident last night in Chittoor Accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. Aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital: SP, Tirupati pic.twitter.com/Vi3DFj36Uy — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”