Heartache for India against South Africa, knocked out of Cricket World Cup 2022 in dramatic fashion

Indian women’s cricket team were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand after they lost their crucial match against South Africa in a dramatic fashion.



South Africa needed 275 runs to win and they achieved the target by losing seven wickets at the last ball of the 50th over.

India almost pulled off a remarkable victory in the last over when Deepti Sharma got Mignon du Preez out. The dismissal of du Preez would have meant that South Africa needed three runs off the last ball. But just when Indians were busy celebrating, du Preez was called back since Sharma had bowled a no-ball.

This brought down the target for South Africa to two runs in as many balls with a bonus of a free hit delivery. South Africa went on to win the match comfortably. du Preez was declared Player Of The Match for her knock of unbeaten 52.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lara Goodall (49) had shared a solid 125-run second-wicket partnership for South Africa.

Mignon du Preez is caught for 51 and South Africa need 3 runs in 1 ball … … wait, it’s a No Ball! She survives! South Africa need 2 in 2.#CWC22 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 27, 2022

For India, Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer as she played a knock of 71 runs. Mithali Raj made 68 and Shefali Verma contributed with 52. Harmanpreet Kaur was unlucky to not have completed her fifty as she was dismissed for 48.

This was the second-highest chase ever in a World Cup match.

Speaking after the match, a visibly dejected Raj urged fans to continue to support the Indian women in their future endeavours.

With six points, India are out of the World Cup while Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies have secured their places in the semi-finals.

The first semi-final between Australia and West Indies will take place on 30 March, while South Africa and England lock horns in the second semi-final on 31 March.