BJP chief ministers say no lockdown in their states; Arvind Kejriwal says he may be forced to impose if..

Several chief ministers have come forward to categorically announce that lockdown will not be imposed even amidst rising cases of coronavirus. They included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chouhan said, “No statewose lockdown would be imposed. Economic activities would continue so that people’s ability to earn their livelihood is not impacted. We are fighting the pandemic with the help of the ordinary public and making the right arrangements. I am confident we would defeat the pandemic soon.”

Rupani, for his part, said that the decision to impose lockdown last year was necessitated by the fact that the government did not know how to fight the pandemic. “We imposed lockdown last year because at that time we did not know how to fight Covid-19. Treatment protocols were also not well-defined, the number of beds had to be increased, PPE kits and necessary medicines were also required. So the lockdown imposed last year helped us develop the entire system. But this is not the case right now. So I believe lockdown is not needed,” India Today quoted him as saying.

Kejriwal, who heads the government in the union territory of Delhi, said ina video message that he too was not in favour of lockdown but shortages of beds in hospitals may force him to impose the lockdown. He said, “We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed.

India has seen a dangerous rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks with the country reporting 1.5 lakh positive cases in the last 24 hours. This has coincided with the shortages of COVID-19 vaccines.