After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonu Sood, now Rahul Gandhi wants CBSE exams cancelled; warns government to not play with ‘future of India’s youth’

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonu, now Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to cancel the CBSE exams scheduled for 2021. Gandhi warned the government to not play with the ‘future of India’s youth’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He tweeted, “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?”

Earlier, Sonu Sood had released a video appeal asking everyone to support the students by opposing the holding of board exams this year. Sonu had said that many countries around the world had cancelled key exams even when just a few hundred cases of coronavirus were reported there. “Saudi cancelled the exams when there were only 600 cases in that country. Exams were also cancelled in Mexico even when they had just 1300 cases. Kuwait had just 1500 cases and they cancelled the exams. In India, we have 1.45 lakh cases and we are still considering holding this year’s exams,” Sonu had said in the video.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asking to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. She had written, “It is indeed shocking that despite the massive and uncontrolled rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and over 1 lakh new cases coming to light on a daily basis, the CBSE board has issued a circular stating that it is going ahead with the Board exams scheduled in May. Students prepare for these exams for months on end as they determine the future course of their lives. Yet lakhs of children and parents from all over India have been expressing their fears and apprehensions about assembling at exam centers to sit for the exams in the middle of the second wave of COVID-19. ”

India has seen a dangerous surge in the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1.5 lakh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The rise in COVID-19 cases has coincided with an alarming shortage of vaccines.