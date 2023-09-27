Australia beat India in final One Day, lose series 1-2

Australia on Wednesday defeated India by runs to salvage some pride in the third and the final One Day International of the bilateral series. Though Australia lost the series 1-2, today’s win will give them plenty of confidence going into the ODI World Cup, starting in India in a few days.



Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 352-7 in 50 overs. David Warner made 56 from 34 balls, while Mitchell Marsh was unlucky to not complete his century as he fell for 96 from 84 balls. Marnus Labuschagne took 58 balls to score 72, while Steve Smith’s knock of 74 from 61 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up three wickets, conceded 81 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

In reply, India were all out for 286 in 49.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma being the top scorer. Sharma made 81 from 57 balls. Virat Kohli contributed with 56 from 61 balls. Shreyas Iyer fell for 48 and was unlucky to miss out on his half-century by just two runs.