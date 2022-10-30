Arvind Kejriwal demands implementation of Uniform Civil Code ahead of Gujarat assembly polls, says BJP is not serious

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code across India ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said that the BJP was not serious about its promise of implementing the UCC. The AAP supremo, who has often faced flak for pushing the Hindutva agenda to win elections, said that the BJP only promised to implement the UCC ahead of assembly polls.



“Their (BJP’s) intention is bad. I will tell you. Article 44 of the constitution is clearly stated that it is the responsibility of the government to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Then, the government should implement the Uniform Civil Code. The Uniform Civil Code shuld be implemented with the consesus of all communities,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief, who recently courted controversy by suggesting that Indian currencies should bear the photos of Hindu deities, slammed the BJP for not being serious about implementing the UCC. He accused the BJP of using the issue only to win votes.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had formed a committee with a view to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand just before the polls. “But, members of that committee went back homes after the polls. And now the BJP has once again formed a similar committee ahead of the Gujarat polls,” he added.

Constitution में लिखा है Uniform Civil Code बनाना Govt की जिम्मेदारी सभी समुदायों को साथ लेकर UCC बनना चाहिए BJP की नियत खराब है। UK और अब Gujarat चुनाव के पहले समिति बनाई, चुनाव के बाद समिति घर गई UP,MP, पूरे देश के लिए क्यों नहीं बनाते? -CM @ArvindKejriwal #EkMokoKejriwalNe pic.twitter.com/09lsEyoQOa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 30, 2022

Kejriwal asked why the BJP had not enacted the communally divisive law in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Muslims in India have always held reservations about the implementation of the UCC fearing that this would mean curbing their religious freedom.