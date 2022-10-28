Parag Agrawal trends as Twitter CEO’s sacking by Elon Musk triggers meme fest

Immediately after gaining full control of the microblogging site, Twitter, Tesla founder Elon Musk sacked the company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, from his post. The sacking triggered a meme fest on Twitter as users took jibes at Agrawal with jokes on the job security in government firms versus those working in private entities.

Agrawal’s imminent departure was widely speculated as soon as it became clear that Musk had completed his takeover deal of Twitter. Time and again, Musk had criticised Agrawal on public platforms. He had even publicly dared Agrawal for a debate over Twitter’s bot accounts. Many believed that it was Agrawal’s idea to initiate a legal action against the world’s richest man after he reneged on his commitment to buy Twitter.

Also being sacked with immediate effect were Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Twitter’s head of legal policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012.

Agrawal’s sacking triggered hilarious meme fest as netizens began to take potshots at the Indian-origin techie. One user wrote, ‘I wish i was Parag Agrawal. After getting fired by Elon Musk I would have given IAS Exams, top it and achieved the Government job and then I would have taken Inteqaam from him.”

I wish i was Parag Agrawal.

After getting fired by Elon Musk i would have given IAS Exams, top it and achieved the Government job and then I would have taken Inteqaam from him.#ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal — Chris John (@_ChrisJohn) October 28, 2022

Vijaya Gadde, the “Head of Legal, Policy and Trust” at #Twitter, is the woman behind #Trump‘s Twitter ban and was the public face of the company in the immediate aftermath. Less than a day after #ElonMusk‘s takeover, she is fired

.#VijayaGadde #ParagAgrawal #twittertakeover pic.twitter.com/D3rqxBu66G — Colin McMenemy (@tetsumonchi) October 28, 2022

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

Agrawal is likely to receive more than $44 million in severance pay. The amount, when converted into Indian currency, is estimated at a staggering Rs. 345 crores.