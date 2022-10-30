Muhammad Rizwan powers Pakistan to emphatic win against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

After suffering two successive defeats, Pakistan on Sunday defeated the Netherlands convincingly to register their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Batting first, the Netherlands could only manage 91-9 in 20 overs with Shadab Khan picking up three wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan achieved the required target in just 13.5 overs by losing four wickets. Muhammad Rizwan made 49 from 39 balls as Pakistan secured their their win without much trouble.

Pakistan had earlier lost to arch-rivals India before being stunned by minnows Zimbabwe. This means that Pakistan will have to win all their remaining matches in the tournament and wait for other teams’ performance. Is several teams have same number of points, sides with better net run-rate will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Pakistan’s convincing win against the Netherlands has improved their net run-rate.