Anil Ambani’s son Anmol lashes out at governments for imposing lockdown, says move designed to create China-like ‘totalitarian bio-surveillance fascist’ state

Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani has lashed out at governments for imposing lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic saying the decision had nothing to do with the health crisis but the prime motive was to create a China-like ‘totalitarian bio-surveillance fascist’ state in India.

In a series of tweets, Anmol wrote, “This is not about health. This is about control, and I would think most of us are unknowingly and unconsciously falling into the trap of a much larger and very sinister plan. To control every aspect of your life.”

The junior Ambani did not stop here with his extraordinary outbursts as he continued, “These lockdowns were never about and have nothing to do with health. They destroy the backbone of our society and economy, from the daily wage workers, self-employed and SMEs to the restaurants and dhabas, fashion and clothing stores. They completely destroy and diminish our health by closing gyms, sports complexes, playgrounds etc—exercise, sunlight and fresh air being some of the strongest pillars of good health and strong immunity… And don’t forget the psychological damage this is doing to children who are growing up through this madness.”

Anmol questioned the rationale behind the lockdown when same politicians were busy addressing rallies without following COVID-19 SOPs and cricketers were being allowed to play the IPL. “Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it?”he asked.

Anmol said that it was no coincidence that the ‘losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest.’ “That the closure of brick and mortar benefits digital and e-commerce. The farmer and his soil being corporatised and colonised. Data and privacy being harvested and sold to new age empires, (sic)” he added.

However, he said he was hopeful that Indians will defeat such cynical plans. He concluded, “But I have faith in India and Indian people. That we will resist this global coup d’état and not let our country get colonised even more. All we need to do is wake up to the truth. Stand for love, peace, unity and compassion.”