“Amit Shah told me, ‘He (Modi) has lost his mind”: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik causes political tremor in BJP with explosive revelations

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday caused a political tremor by making explosive revelations about Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a function, Malik had said that when he went to meet Modi over the farmers’ issue, the prime minister was insensitive towards farmers’ deaths. Malik said that when he met Shah, the home minister said that Modi had lost his mind.

In a viral video, Malik was seen saying, “When I went to meet the Prime Minister over the farmers’ issues recently, it turned into a fight within five minutes. He was too arrogant. I told him 500 people have died. Even when a dog dies, you offer condolences. He (Modi) asked – ‘Have they died for me?'”

According to Malik, Modi asked him to meet Amit Shah. “When I met Amit Shah, he told me ‘Satya, he has lost his mind. You be carefree and keep meeting us’,” Malik said.

The Congress was quick to launch an all-out attack on the BJP. Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Meghalaya’s Governor Sri. Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was ‘arrogant’ on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as ‘mad’.

Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt! @narendramodi ji is this true?”

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 3, 2022

More than 700 farmers died during their year-long protests against the three controversial Far Laws. Fearing election defeats in the upcoming assembly polls, Modi recently announced that he was withdrawing the three Farm Laws that critics say were enacted to help the industrialist friends of Modi.