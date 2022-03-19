Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, national head of RSS-linked ABVP, arrested by Tamil Nadu Police for harassing 62-year-old widow

Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, national head of RSS-linked ABVP, has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police for harassing 62-year-old widow.

In 2020, police in Chennai had finally booked the national president of RSS-affiliated student organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), for harassing a 62-year-old widow.

Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam was accused of urinating, masturbating and throwing surgical masks after testing positive for coronavirus at the doorstep of the widow.

Journalist Shabbir Ahmed tweeted on Saturday, “Chennai Police arrests former ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in connection with the case of harassing an elderly woman Subbiah was caught on CCTV urinating at the door step of the woman.”

Chennai Police arrests former ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in connection with the case of harassing an elderly woman Subbiah was caught on CCTV urinating at the door step of the woman pic.twitter.com/luGS9VqpL6 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) March 19, 2022

The woman had alleged that the ABVP national president began to harass her after she asked him to pay for the parking slot owned by her in the residential complex. The ABVP president was expected to pay Rs 1,500 every month towards using the parking slot, but has not made any payment since January.

Also Read: National head of RSS-linked ABVP booked for harassing 62-year-old woman in Chennai

The woman in her complaint said that Shanmugam would call her to inquire if she wanted chicken despite knowing well that she was a vegetarian. He would allegedly throw used surgical masks that he had bought for himself after testing positive for coronavirus. He would allegedly throw garbage and semen after masturbating at her doorstep. This prompted her to install a CCTV camera at her doorstep on 5 July 2020.

Weeks later, the Centre’s Narendra Modi government had decided to appoint the accused ABVP leader on the board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai.